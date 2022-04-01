Breaking News LIVE Updates April 1, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the students and their parents in the fifth edition of the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event today. In the annual event, PM Modi will interact with the students, parents and teachers across the nation and overseas. He will talk about examination stress and related questions. Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha has convened a one day special sitting of the first session of the 16th State Assembly at 10 am today. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a two-day official visit to India, is expected to meet and hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan remained defiant yesterday, telling the nation he won’t resign even as he faces a no-confidence vote in parliament and the country’s opposition says it has the numbers to push him out. Besieged by the opposition and abandoned by coalition partners, Khan is battling for his political survival after the opposition called the vote, which is expected to take place on Sunday. Stay tuned to this blog for all the latest breaking news updates from India and around the world.Also Read - ‘Will Fight Till Last Ball’: Imran Khan Refuses to Resign Ahead of Trust Vote, Alleges Foreign Conspiracy Against His Govt