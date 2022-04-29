Breaking News LIVE Updates April 29: Moscow’s offensive in eastern Ukraine gathered momentum as several areas came under heavy shelling, amid suspicions Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to score a major battlefield success in time for Victory Day, one of Russia’s proudest holidays, on May 9. Ukrainian authorities reported intense Russian fire in the Donbas — the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is bent on capturing – and near Kharkiv, a northeastern city outside the Donbas that is seen as key to the offensive. In the ruined southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian fighters holed up in the steel plant that represents the last pocket of resistance said concentrated bombing overnight killed and wounded more people. Meanwhile, Delhi’s fresh COVID-19 cases rose by nearly nine per cent in last 24 hours as the city recorded 1,490 infections on Thursday and two deaths while the positivity rate stood at 4.62 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Putin Warns ‘Outside Forces’ Over Ukraine, Promises ‘Lightning-speed’ Response With ‘Most Advanced Weaponry’