Breaking News LIVE Updates August 29: Over 5.7 million people were affected in Pakistan as the country faces the worst rain-induced flooding in its history, according to The News International.The rescue, relief and rehabilitation in the country continue. According to The News International, the catastrophe has killed around 719,558 livestock. The country's government has made appeals for donations to cope with the devastating impact of floods on both national and international levels. The flooding has also affected agricultural land and infrastructure in Pakistan leaving 949,858 homes damaged across provinces. It is to be noted that the death toll from floods has crossed 1,000 in Pakistan and thousands more have been injured or displaced since June.