Breaking News LIVE Updates September 18, 2021: India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics such as the rising number of fresh COVID-19 cases and dengue cases in India, along with the heavy monsoon rains that have been wreaking havoc in a few states like Uttar Pradesh. Yesterday, India administered a record number of over 2.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday.

Live Updates

  • 7:49 AM IST

    Char Dham Yatra guidelines: Uttarakhand govt issued the SOP on Friday. Registration & e-pass will be mandatory for ‘darshan’ in the four dhams. Along with this, it’s necessary for devotees to have either both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID report not older than 72 hours.

  • 7:23 AM IST

    Indore Reports 22 New Dengue Cases: 22 cases of dengue were reported in Indore on Friday, taking the total number of dengue cases in the district to 225, including 38 children: Indore CHMO Dr Bhure Singh Setia.