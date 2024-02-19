Home

Take a look at the latest news update from across the nation and the world, for today, February 19, 2024...

Breaking News Live Updates

New Delhi: The farmers union have had meetings with the Centre regarding their demand for the enactment of the law for MSP for the crops but the Farmers’ Delhi Chalo March continues till February 21, 2024 according to the farmer leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be launching 14,000 developmental projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore across Uttar Pradesh today. The Supreme Court of India will be hearing the case regarding the discrepancies in the Chandigarh Mayor Elections and ahead of the apex court hearing, the mayor has resigned from the post. Read further for all latest updates and news developments of the day..

