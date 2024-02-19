By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: PM Modi To Launch 14,000 Projects Worth Rs 10 Lakh Crore TODAY In Lucknow
Take a look at the latest news update from across the nation and the world, for today, February 19, 2024...
New Delhi: The farmers union have had meetings with the Centre regarding their demand for the enactment of the law for MSP for the crops but the Farmers’ Delhi Chalo March continues till February 21, 2024 according to the farmer leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be launching 14,000 developmental projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore across Uttar Pradesh today. The Supreme Court of India will be hearing the case regarding the discrepancies in the Chandigarh Mayor Elections and ahead of the apex court hearing, the mayor has resigned from the post. Read further for all latest updates and news developments of the day..
