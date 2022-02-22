Breaking News LIVE Updates February 22, 2022: The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday night after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered Russian troops to maintain the peace there. The meeting comes at the request of Ukraine, the United States and six other countries. Russia, which currently holds the rotating council presidency, has scheduled it for 9 p.m. (New York time). Amid the ongoing UP Assembly elections, the BJP has intensified its campaigning for the remaining phases of polls with senior leaders of the party scheduled to visit the state to hold poll campaigns starting Wednesday. On Tuesday, Smriti Irani has a program in Karchana of Yamunapar district, Prayagraj Metropolitan West of Prayagraj, and Isauli Vidhan Sabha of Sultanpur district. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine Crisis: 'No prospects' For Peace Plan To End Conflict, Says Putin