Breaking News LIVE Updates February 22, 2022: The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday night after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered Russian troops to maintain the peace there. The meeting comes at the request of Ukraine, the United States and six other countries. Russia, which currently holds the rotating council presidency, has scheduled it for 9 p.m. (New York time). Amid the ongoing UP Assembly elections, the BJP has intensified its campaigning for the remaining phases of polls with senior leaders of the party scheduled to visit the state to hold poll campaigns starting Wednesday. On Tuesday, Smriti Irani has a program in Karchana of Yamunapar district, Prayagraj Metropolitan West of Prayagraj, and Isauli Vidhan Sabha of Sultanpur district.

Live Updates

  • 6:56 PM IST

  • 6:45 PM IST

    Kerala covid tally: Kerala registers 5,691 new covid19 cases, 10 deaths, and 10,851 recoveries, today; 81 deaths which were not added due to lack of documentation & 39 deaths as per the new guidelines of central govt, have now been added.

    Active cases stand at 53,597
    Total deaths 64,403

  • 6:34 PM IST

    UK to impose sanctions on five Russian banks: UK to impose sanctions on five Russian banks, three ‘very high-net-worth individuals’ following Moscow troop deployment, AFP News Agency quotes UK PM Boris Johnson

    (File photo)

  • 6:29 PM IST

    Moga, Punjab | Case lodged against actor Sonu Sood under Section 188 for violation of Model Code of Conduct (on February 20 punjabelections2022): Jashandeep Singh Gill, DSP City

  • 6:19 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh govt lifts all restrictions imposed due to COVID19.

  • 6:11 PM IST

    Govt watching Russia-Ukraine crisis closely, says Nirmala Sitharaman

  • 5:53 PM IST

    Section 144 extended by two more 2 days: Section 144 extended by two more 2 days, till Friday morning. Schools will be shut for another 2 days. Next course of action to be decided based on the situation: Dr. Selvamani R, Deputy Commissioner, Shivamogga district

  • 5:38 PM IST

    SP Laxmi Prasad, Shivamogga, Karnataka: Total 6 arrested, 12 being questioned in connection with Bajrang Dal worker Harsha murder case:

  • 5:27 PM IST

    NEET-PG counseling: FORDA in a letter to Delhi’s Health Minister has requested to take measures regarding the marking of Resident Doctors who protested to expedite NEET-PG counseling as absent and deduction of their salaries by GTB Hospital & IHBAS despite assurances from Union Health Minister

  • 5:23 PM IST

    16-year old Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa scored a victory over reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the preliminary stage of the Airthings Masters chess tournament being held online.