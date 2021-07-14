Breaking News LIVE Updates July 14, 2021: Nearly a week after a massive reshuffle and expansion, the Union Cabinet will be meeting physically for the first time in over a year on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the Union Cabinet meet at 11 am in the national capital. As per reports, the last Cabinet meeting held physically was in the first week of April last year, when the coronavirus pandemic struck the country. The Union Cabinet had, however, been meeting regularly almost every week through video conferencing, even during the lockdown. During the day, PM Modi will also chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers at 4 pm through video conferencing. This is the second time in a week that the Council of Ministers will meet after its expansion on July 7, with the induction of 43 new ministers. Sources said the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament may have been one of the reasons for the frequent convening of the meeting of Council of ministers.Also Read - NEET 2021 UG Latest News Today: NTA Changes Exam Pattern This Year. Check This BIG Update Here

