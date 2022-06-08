Breaking News LIVE Updates June 8: A Varanasi court on Wednesday will resume hearing the fresh plea filed in connection to the Gyanvapi mosque case. This comes after the Varanasi fast-track court adjourned the hearing of the case to June 8 last week. Meanwhile, the Varanasi court on Monday reserved its order on a plea moved by Sri Vidya Mutt head Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who has been on an indefinite fast seeking permission to pray to a purported Shivling-like structure recovered from inside the Gyanvapi mosque during a videography survey in May. District judge in-charge, Anutosh Sharma, a special judge of the Pocso court and filling in for District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesha, who is on leave, reserved his order after hearing the submissions of Avimukteshwaranand’s counsel Ramesh Upadhyaya. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - BJP Leader Vinay Katiyar Demands Ban On Entry Of Muslims In Gyanvapi, Calls Asaduddin Owaisi Insane