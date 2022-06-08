Breaking News LIVE Updates June 8: A Varanasi court on Wednesday will resume hearing the fresh plea filed in connection to the Gyanvapi mosque case. This comes after the Varanasi fast-track court adjourned the hearing of the case to June 8 last week. Meanwhile, the Varanasi court on Monday reserved its order on a plea moved by Sri Vidya Mutt head Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who has been on an indefinite fast seeking permission to pray to a purported Shivling-like structure recovered from inside the Gyanvapi mosque during a videography survey in May. District judge in-charge, Anutosh Sharma, a special judge of the Pocso court and filling in for District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesha, who is on leave, reserved his order after hearing the submissions of Avimukteshwaranand’s counsel Ramesh Upadhyaya. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - BJP Leader Vinay Katiyar Demands Ban On Entry Of Muslims In Gyanvapi, Calls Asaduddin Owaisi Insane

Live Updates

  • 7:59 AM IST

    Russia sanctions 61 US officials including energy, treasury secretaries | Russia added 61 US citizens to its travel ban list, including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the Foreign Ministry said.

  • 7:12 AM IST

    Russian cosmonaut who set space endurance record dies | Veteran Russian cosmonaut Valery Ryumin, who set space endurance records on Soviet missions, then returned to orbit after a long absence to fly on a U.S. space shuttle, has died at the age of 82.

  • 7:03 AM IST

    RBI likely to hike rates today | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to announce a hike in interest rates today.

  • 6:19 AM IST

    Actor Matthew McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House | Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey called for gun legislation as he recounted emotional story of those killed in Uvalde.

  • 6:00 AM IST

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court to resume hearing today | A Varanasi court will resume hearing today on the plea filed in connection to the Gyanvapi case.