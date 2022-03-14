Breaking News Live Updates March 14, 2022: Russia escalated attacks in western Ukraine on Sunday with a deadly airstrike on a military base where Ukrainian troops had trained with NATO forces, bringing the conflict closer to Poland and other members of the bloc. Continued fighting in multiple regions caused more misery throughout Ukraine and provoked renewed international outrage. Now in its third week, the Russia-Ukraine war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine. Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been killed. The fourth round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held virtually today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Former NYT Journalist Shot Dead in Ukraine, Another Injured: Report