Breaking News LIVE Updates, March 15, 2022: The Russia-Ukraine war has entered day 19 on March 15. Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks on Monday even as Moscow’s forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment the Red Cross said has created “nothing short of a nightmare” for civilians.The latest negotiations, held via video conference, were the fourth round involving higher-level officials from the two countries and the first in a week. The talks ended without a breakthrough after several hours, with an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the negotiators took “a technical pause” and planned to meet again Tuesday. Meanwhile, a convoy of 160 civilian cars left the encircled port city of Mariupol along a designated humanitarian route, the city council reported, in a rare glimmer of hope a week and a half into the lethal siege that has pulverized homes and other buildings and left people desperate for food, water, heat and medicine.Also Read - Chernobyl Nuclear Plant Power Line Damaged by Russian Forces in Ukraine: Grid Operator

Live Updates

  • 7:47 AM IST

    India Accidental Missile Firing | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement on ‘Inadvertent firing of missile’, in Lok Sabha today

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to make a statement on the situation in ukraine at 2:30 pm today

  • 6:53 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine war: NASA on Monday, March 14 insisted that tensions linked to the war in Ukraine had no impact on International Space Station operations or the planned return of an American astronaut aboard a Russian capsule later this month: AFP reports

  • 6:51 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine war: 20 killed, 28 seriously wounded after Ukrainian forces hit a residential neighbourhood in Donetsk with a Tochka-U tactical missile, on March 14: Russian Foreign Ministry.

  • 6:50 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine war: US President Joe Biden in a tweet announces to provide Ukraine with weapons against Russia; to allow Ukrainian refugees in the US, and send money, food and other humanitarian aid there.

  • 6:50 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine war: Heavy fighting in Donbas continues. According to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, 100 Russian soldiers were killed & six vehicles were destroyed. Russia tried to break through Ukrainian defenses in Donetsk Oblast to no avail: Ukraine media The Kyiv Independent reports