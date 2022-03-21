Breaking News LIVE Updates March 21, 2022: Russian troops stepped up their bombardment of the besieged port city of Mariupol on Sunday, with Ukrainian officials saying a strike flattened an art school used as a shelter by hundreds of civilians. The Russian military reported Sunday that it has carried out a new series of strikes on Ukrainian military facilities with long-range hypersonic and cruise missiles, a day after announcing it had used its latest hypersonic missile for the first time in combat. Meanwhile, the newly elected Uttarakhand MLAs will take their oath to the office at a ceremony at the Vidhan Sabha in Dehradun at 9.30 am today. In the largest-ever investment by the Australian government in India, Canberra will announce an investment of Rs 1,500 crore in the country in multiple sectors at the India-Australia bilateral summit to be held on Monday. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands will likely experience heavy rain and strong winds on Monday as depression over the Bay of Bengal approaches towards North, the IMD said. So far it is a depression that will intensify into a deep depression by Monday morning and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening. If it emerges into a cyclonic storm then it will be known as Cyclone Asani, the IMD said. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Zelensky's Big Statement on Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 'Ready For Negotiations With Putin, But if Talks Fail Then…'