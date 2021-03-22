New Delhi: A day after Amit Shah released Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for Bengal Election 2021, TMC MP Sougata Roy said that it’s unfortunate that the ‘sankalpatra’ for the state was not released by a Bengali, but by a Gujarati. “It shows BJP is anti-Bengali. BJP’s promises have no value. They had promised Rs 15 lakhs to everyone and 2 crore jobs every year, that are still unfulfilled”, claimed Roy, calling the BJP’s manifesto for Bengal election ‘hollow’. “In any case, they’re not coming to power. So what does it matter what they say? If they want to make Sonar Bangla, why didn’t they make Sonar Uttar Pradesh, Sonar Madhya Pradesh, & Sonar Himachal Pradesh first?”, asked the TMC lawmaker. The BJP is expected to release its ‘ghoshanapatra‘ (manifesto) for the Assam election 2021 tomorrow. On the other hand, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases touched a new high of over 30,000 yesterday. Fatalities also rose in the ‘second wave’ that has gripped the state, while Mumbai recorded 3,000 plus fresh infections. Also Read - Maharashtra Registers 30,535 New COVID Cases, Nagpur Extends Curbs Till March 31

