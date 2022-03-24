Breaking News LIVE Updates March 24, 2022: Speaking on the eve of the NATO summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the alliance to provide “effective and unrestricted” support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fend off the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy will speak to the NATO summit today by video, the president’s office said. One month into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fire rained down on a shopping mall and high-rise buildings in Kyiv, as the outnumbered Ukrainian military waged intense battles to defend the capital and other key cities from falling under Russian control. US President Joe Biden will unveil new sanctions against Russian politicians and oligarchs during a series of summits in Brussels on Thursday. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and other breaking news from India and around the world.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine war: Fierce fight on For Mariupol; Biden to Attend ‘Emergency’ NATO Summit