Breaking News LIVE Updates March 24, 2022: Speaking on the eve of the NATO summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the alliance to provide "effective and unrestricted" support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fend off the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy will speak to the NATO summit today by video, the president's office said. One month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, fire rained down on a shopping mall and high-rise buildings in Kyiv, as the outnumbered Ukrainian military waged intense battles to defend the capital and other key cities from falling under Russian control. US President Joe Biden will unveil new sanctions against Russian politicians and oligarchs during a series of summits in Brussels on Thursday. Meanwhile, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will visit Birbhum district today where at least eight people were killed. The arson incident which killed eight people took place soon after the alleged murder of TMC panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Live Updates

  • 11:42 AM IST

    Russia to expel more American diplomats: The U.S. State Department says Russia has begun the process of expelling several more diplomats from the U.S. embassy in Moscow. (AP)

  • 11:41 AM IST
    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan reached Parliament. He is expected to meet PM Modi to seek clearance for the SilverLine project.
  • 10:20 AM IST

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over postponement of MCD elections in Delhi.

  • 10:18 AM IST

    Mamata Banerjee to visit Birbhum violence site today, heavy security deployed

  • 9:14 AM IST

    India reports 1,938 fresh COVID cases & 2,531 recoveries and 67 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

  • 8:58 AM IST

    US Makes Contingency Plan If Russia Uses Chemical, Nuclear Weapons: According to a New York Times report, the United States has put in place a contingency plan in case Russia uses chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons against Ukraine, reported the Kyiv Independent. A team of national security officials, known as the ‘Tiger Team’, is considering responses if Russia attacks convoys in Nato territories, bringing weapons and aid to Ukraine, according to officials involved in the process.

  • 7:18 AM IST

    Parliament Budget Session 2022: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today, March 24.

  • 6:51 AM IST

    2 security personnel injured in grenade attack in Srinagar: Two security personnel have sustained minor injuries in a grenade attack on a checkpoint (naka) in the Rainawari area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

  • 6:34 AM IST

    Zelenskyy calls for ‘unrestricted’ NATO aid: peaking on the eve of the NATO summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the alliance to provide “effective and unrestricted” support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fend off the Russian invasion. (AP)