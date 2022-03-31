Breaking News LIVE Updates March 31, 2022: UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss will pay an official visit to India today to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Rajya Sabha on Thursday will bid farewell to 72 members retiring from the House who will be retiring from their services till August this year. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, announced in the House on Wednesday that Zero Hour and Question Hour will not be taken up in the House on Thursday so as to enable the leaders and members to speak on the occasion. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the House, Leader of the Opposition, leaders of various parties and several of the retiring members will speak in the House on the occasion. Naidu will also host a dinner on Thursday for all the members of the Rajya Sabha on the occasion at his official residence. Meanwhile, Pakistani lawmakers appeared poised to push Prime Minister Imran Khan out of power in an upcoming no-confidence vote, after a small but key coalition partner abandoned him and joined the opposition. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Who is Shahbaz Sharif — The Man Who is Likely To Replace Imran Khan As Next PM of Pakistan