Breaking News Live Updates May 4, 2022: India is set to begin phase-2 clinical trials of the world’s first single-dose pneumococcal vaccine for adults. Sponsored by Hyderabad-based Biological E, the phase 1 study of the investigational vaccine candidate was launched this year to evaluate safety, tolerability, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of a single intramuscular dose in healthy adults in the 18-45 age group. Pneumococcal vaccine – which is generally given in 4 shots to children and in at least 2 shots to adults – protects against several types of bacteria that can cause pneumococcal disease including bacteraemia, bacterial pneumonia, and meningitis. According to reports, in the first phase, a total of 60 subjects were enrolled and the study has been conducted at only one site in India. Phase two trials, which are likely to involve 250 participants are expected to start in July.Also Read - Mino Raiola, Football Super Agent, Dies at 54; Family Issues Statement