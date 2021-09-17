Breaking News LIVE Updates September 17, 2021: India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay to tuned to get live updates on major events sheduled for the day such as the GST council meet, PM Modi’s birthday and the ‘black Friday’ march led by SAD in Delhi to protest against the new farm laws. The 45th GST council meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be held in Lucknow today. The key agenda of the meeting is to bring diesel, petrol and other petroleum products in the ambit of Goods and Services and Tax.Also Read - Mumbai: Portion of Under-construction Flyover Collapses in Bandra Kurla Complex, 9 Injured