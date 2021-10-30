Breaking News LIVE Updates October 30, 2021: On the second day of his visit to Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis for the first time today in the Vatican today. PM Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day Summit. PM Modi will be in Rome, Italy from October 29 to October 31 to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi. He will discuss global economic situation, COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development and climate change with G20 leaders in Rome today. Meanwhile, the bail release Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who is lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in drugs case has been delayed. Aryan Khan is expected to come out of the jail between 10 am and noon today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - This Is How Shahrukh Khan Used To Live When Aryan Khan Was In Jail | Watch Video To Find Out