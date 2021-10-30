Breaking News LIVE Updates October 30, 2021: On the second day of his visit to Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis for the first time today in the Vatican today. PM Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day Summit. PM Modi will be in Rome, Italy from October 29 to October 31 to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi. He will discuss global economic situation, COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development and climate change with G20 leaders in Rome today. Meanwhile, the bail release Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who is lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in drugs case has been delayed. Aryan Khan is expected to come out of the jail between 10 am and noon today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - This Is How Shahrukh Khan Used To Live When Aryan Khan Was In Jail | Watch Video To Find Out

Live Updates

  • 9:35 AM IST

    COVID Tally Update: India reports 14,313 new COVID19 cases, 549 deaths and 13,543 recoveries in last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,61,555: Union Health Ministry.

  • 9:33 AM IST

    PM Modi to discuss global economic situation, COVID-19, climate change with G20 leaders today: PM Modi will discuss global economic situation, COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development and climate change with G20 leaders on Saturday.

  • 9:29 AM IST

    PM Modi to meet Pope Francis in Vatican today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis on Saturday in the Vatican on the second day of his visit to Rome, Italy.

  • 8:38 AM IST

    SRK on his way to Arthur Road Jail to receive Aryan Khan after his bail release: Aryan Khan is expected to be released on bail in drugs case shortly, his father Shah Rukh Khan is on his way to Arthur Road Jail. Three cars were seen leaving SRK’s house Mannat.

    Aryan Khan expected to walk out of jail between 9 am and 12 pm, after completing paper formalities for bail

  • 7:22 AM IST

    Bail box outside Arthur Road Jail opened at about 5.30 am today: Jail officials opened the bail box outside Arthur Road Jail at about 5:30 am today to gather bail orders. A physical copy of Aryan Khan’s bail release order was also kept inside, yesterday. Aryan will be released this morning, in connection with drugs-on-cruise-case.

    Aryan Khan’s bail release delayed till after 9am today: Shah Rukh Khan’s Aryan Khan who is lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in drugs case was to be released shortly. However his bail release has been delayed and he is now expected to come out of the jail between 9 am and noon today.