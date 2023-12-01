By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BREAKING NEWS: Mizoram Counting Date Changed To December 4
Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: The date of counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly polls has been changed to December 4. Earlier, counting for all five states was scheduled to take place on December 3, Monday.
This is a developing story. More details will follow.