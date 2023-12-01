Home

BREAKING NEWS: Mizoram Counting Date Changed To December 4

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: The date of counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly polls has been changed to December 4. Earlier, counting for all five states was scheduled to take place on December 3, Monday.

