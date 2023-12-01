BREAKING NEWS: Mizoram Counting Date Changed To December 4

Top Recommended Stories

Published: December 1, 2023 8:44 PM IST

By Gazi Abbas Shahid

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: The date of counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly polls has been changed to December 4. Earlier, counting for all five states was scheduled to take place on December 3, Monday.

This is a developing story. More details will follow.

