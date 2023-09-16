Home

Breaking News: 5 Killed As Roof Collapses In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow

Lucknow: At least five people were killed after the roof of a house collapsed in the early hours of Saturday. The tragic incident took place in the decades-old Railway Colony located in the Anand Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. Upon receiving the information, the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and police swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations.

DCP East Hridesh Kumar reported that the family members were rescued from the debris and transported to the hospital, but unfortunately, medical professionals pronounced them deceased.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | The roof of a house collapsed in the Old Railway Colony of Anand Nagar area. Five members of the family were rescued from the debris and taken to the hospital where doctors declared them dead: DCP East Hridesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/ai8zyI2VOw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2023

Currently, the rescue operation is underway, considering the possibility of other people being trapped in the debris.

(Note: This Is A Developing Story And Further Details Are Awaited.)

