New Delhi: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, authorities in Pune on Sunday extended the night curfew till March 14. Besides, school, colleges and private coaching classes will also remain shut during the period. Speaking to reporters, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol confirmed the same. He said, "No public movement except essential services allowed between 11 pm to 6 am. Restrictions imposed in Pune city earlier extended till 14 March. Schools, colleges, private coaching classes in the district will remain closed, due to the rise in COVID19 cases."