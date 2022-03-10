Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates March 10, 2022: Russian airstrikes hit three hospitals in Ukraine on Wednesday, including two west of the capital and a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, where 17 people were wounded in what Ukrainian officials labeled a “war crime” and an “atrocity.” The attacks came amid hopes for mass evacuations of civilians from several besieged Ukrainian cities, including Mariupol, which has been without food, water and power for days and which started burying bodies in a mass grave because its morgues are full. Russia, without evidence, accused Ukraine of having chemical weapons labs. Meanwhile, India is organising special evacuation flights from neighbouring countries of Ukraine to bring back its students and citizens who fled the country. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Also Read - Not Trying To 'Overthrow' Ukraine Government, Says Russia