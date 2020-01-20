New Delhi: Metro services between Yamuna Bank and Dwarka, which were delayed earlier in the day, have been resumed, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, services on the blue line were disrupted due to a ‘passenger on track’ at Karol Bagh. “Delay in services between Yamuna Bank and Dwarka due to a passenger on track at Karol Bagh. Normal service on all other lines,” the DMRC had said in a series of tweet today.

Earlier last month, blue line which connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noidam had developed a crack between Karol bagh and Jhandewalan, due to which delhiites had to face trouble in commuting. Besides, services were also affected on Rajiv Chowk.