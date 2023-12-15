Home

Breaking News: Undertrial Shot Dead At Danapur Court In Patna

Breaking News: An undertrial prisoner was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at the Danapur court in Bihar’s Patna on Friday.

Two accused involved in the shooting have been arrested.

#WATCH | Assailants shot dead an undertrial prisoner brought by police to Patna's Danapur court today. Two accused arrested pic.twitter.com/WLoMVmSqJh — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

More details are awaited.

