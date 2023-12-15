Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Breaking News: Undertrial Shot Dead At Danapur Court In Patna

Breaking News: Undertrial Shot Dead At Danapur Court In Patna

Breaking News: Undertrial Shot Dead At Danapur Court In Patna

Published: December 15, 2023 3:51 PM IST

By Gazi Abbas Shahid

Breaking News: Undertrial Shot Dead At Danapur Court In Patna

Breaking News: An undertrial prisoner was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at the Danapur court in Bihar’s Patna on Friday.

Trending Now

Two accused involved in the shooting have been arrested.

You may like to read

More details are awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.