Breaking News: Undertrial Shot Dead At Danapur Court In Patna
Breaking News: An undertrial prisoner was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at the Danapur court in Bihar’s Patna on Friday.
Two accused involved in the shooting have been arrested.
#WATCH | Assailants shot dead an undertrial prisoner brought by police to Patna's Danapur court today. Two accused arrested pic.twitter.com/WLoMVmSqJh
— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023
More details are awaited.
