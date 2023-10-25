Home

News

BREAKING: Petrol Bombs Hurled Outside Raj Bhavan in Chennai, 1 Arrested

BREAKING: Petrol Bombs Hurled Outside Raj Bhavan in Chennai, 1 Arrested

The incident happened at around 2:45 pm, when the man, identified as Karuka Vinoth, threw two petrol bombs at the main gate of Raj Bhavan.

New Delhi: Two petrol bombs were hurled in front of the main gate of Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. The barricades and plants have been damaged in the incident. The incident happened at around 2:45 pm, when the man, identified as Karuka Vinoth, threw two petrol bombs at the main gate of Raj Bhavan. A senior police official said that the suspect is currently under interrogation to determine the motive behind the attack.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.