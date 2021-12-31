New Delhi: Considering the current prevailing situation, the resident doctors in the national capital have decided to call off their strike and resume their duties from 12 PM today. The doctors were protesting against the delay in NEET-PG counseling and the alleged police crackdown. The doctors decided to end their strike after a meeting between members of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) and Joint CP of Delhi.Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Teases Anupama as Mukku's ‘Bhabhi’, MaAn Fans Say ‘Itna Openly Flirting Karoge Toh Aur Pyar Ho Jayega’

"We had a meeting with Joint CP last night. Withdrawal of FIR process started (in connection with ITO protest). After 12 pm today we'll call off our strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling. Patients are already suffering, many surgeries deferred. Considering this situation they are calling off the strike at 12pm today", said Dr. Manish, president FORDA.

Dr. Manish, president FORDA says patients are already suffering, many surgeries deferred. Considering this situation they are calling off the strike at 12pm today. pic.twitter.com/lYoss95wue — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

For the unversed, the Resident Doctors were protesting since November 27 against the multiple postponements of the NEET PG Counselling 2021 and the subsequent admission of the fresh batch of resident doctors in the medical colleges.

Earlier things took an ugly turn after the protesting doctors clashed with policemen at south Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital while they were taking a march out to the Supreme Court to expedite the counselling of NEET-PG 2021 qualifiers. An FIR was also lodged against the agitating doctors for rioting, causing obstruction in the duty of police personnel and damaging public property.