Noida/Uttar Pradesh: ShrikantTyagi, accused of assaulting and abusing a woman inside Grand Omaxe society, has been arrested by Police near Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, the Noida police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on the arrest of Tyagi. In a recent viral video, Tyagi was seen assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida’s Sector 93 and was on a run ever since.