New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Paola Maino, died, Jairam Ramesh, party’s general secretary of communications tweeted the news on Wednesday. Maino breathed her last in Italy on August 27. “Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday”, tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.Also Read - Congress President Election On October 17, Counting On October 19. More Details Here

Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 31, 2022

Also Read - 'Reforms, Suggestions Lying in AICC Storeroom': 10 Highlights From Ghulam Nabi Azad's Resignation Letter

At present, Sonia Gandhi, along with son Rahul and daughter Priyanka, is abroad. Also Read - Ghulam Nabi Azad's Resignation Letter In Full Text | Read Here