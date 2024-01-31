Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • BREAKING: Varanasi Court Allows Hindu Side to Offer Prayers in Southern Cellar of Gyanvapi Mosque

BREAKING: Varanasi Court Allows Hindu Side to Offer Prayers in Southern Cellar of Gyanvapi Mosque

A Varanasi district court on Wednesday allowed prayers in southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque.

Published: January 31, 2024 3:32 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

BREAKING: Varanasi Court Allows Hindu Side to Offer Prayers in Southern Cellar of Gyanvapi Mosque

A Varanasi district court on Wednesday allowed prayers in southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.