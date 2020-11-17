Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a virtual summit of the BRICS on Tuesday. This year, the summit will focus on issues like cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade, health, energy and coronavirus pandemic. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to attend the 12th summit of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) grouping. The summit is taking place at a time India and China are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over six months. Also Read - International Travel: Air India Issues Fresh Directives For UAE-India Travel, Read On

Both Modi and Xi had come face-to-face virtually at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on November 10.

LIVE UPDATES: