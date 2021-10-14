Hubei: Not just India, the craze for gold is almost universal and wearing gold at your wedding is considered auspicious in several cultures. Now, a bride in China is grabbing headlines after she wore 60 kilograms of gold jewellery on her wedding day. The wedding took place on September 30 in Hubei province, when a bride stunned everyone after she wore such heavy jewellery gifted by her husband.Also Read - Viral Video: Mumbai Man Celebrates His Birthday by Cutting 550 Cakes, Flouts Covid Rules | Watch

A picture of the bride is going viral in which she is seen wearing a white wedding dress along with gold jewllery and has a bouquet of roses in her hands. However, due to the heavy weight of the jewellery, she found it difficult to move around and had to seek the groom’s help to walk.

According to a report by Tribun Solo, the bride was given the gold jewellery as dowry by her husband, who is known to be from a rich family. She was given 60 gold necklaces, each weighing around one kilogram along with two huge gold bangles.

As the bride arrived at the wedding venue, many wedding guests felt pity for this bride. When one guest reportedly offered to help her, she gently smiled and said that she was fine and would continue with the wedding rituals.