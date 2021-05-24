New Delhi: In another case of clotting and death related to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, a 39-year-old British woman died in a hospital in Cyprus as she suffered a blood clot after receiving the shot, the official Cyprus News Agency said on Monday. Charalambos Charilaou, the spokesperson for the state health services, told CNA that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) would investigate the death, reported news agency AFP. The woman, treated at Nicosia General Hospital’s intensive care unit, received the first dose of the vaccine on May 6 in the resort town of Paphos on the western coast of the Mediterranean island. She suffered symptoms days later. Also Read - AstraZeneca Lowers Efficacy Rate of COVID-19 Vaccine To 76% After New US Trials

Cyprus health authorities have opened an investigation to see if the "serious thrombotic episode" was linked to the AstraZeneca jab. Cypriot authorities are investigating another similar case. Four other cases of "mild" blood clotting incidents — three of which occurred after an AstraZeneca shot and one after a Pfizer jab — are also being investigated by Cyprus.

Some countries have restricted or dropped AstraZeneca shots from national vaccine campaigns over very rare blood clots, though the EMA says the benefits outweigh the risks. AstraZeneca is the backbone of the vaccination rollout in Cyprus, where family doctors also allowed to administer the jab to anybody aged over 20. But many people booking online to get the vaccine have snubbed AstraZeneca and opted for other shots.

According to Our World in Data figures, Cyprus is ranked third in the European Union for vaccinations per population, administering 57.54 doses per 100 people. Almost49 per cent of Cyprus’ adult population has received a Covid-19 vaccine shot, and 21 per cent are fully vaccinated. Total infections since the pandemic in March 2020 started stand at 71,911 and 354 deaths.