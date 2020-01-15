New Delhi: In a remarkable development, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory have on Tuesday planned to restore broadband internet services in Kashmir from January 15.

However, sources at the J-K administration told news agency IANS that the broadband internet services would be restored in a phased manner. As per updates, it would first be restored in Central Kashmir, then in north Kashmir two days later. The restoration of internet services will come to South Kashmir at the end after another two days.

After the complete restoration of internet services, the governor of the UT will review the situation and take a call on the restoration of mobile internet services.

As per updates, the J-K government will restore broadband internet in the Kashmir Valley and low-speed internet in the Jammu region. “Things are being finalised and an announcement will be made soon. There is every likelihood that authorities may announce restoration of 2G internet services in Jammu region and partial restoration of broadband in Kashmir region,” source said.

The broadband internet services were snapped in the valley on August 5 at a time when the Centre announced to revoke Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. After the abrogation of Article 370, the Centre bifurcated the Valley into two Union Territories – J&K and Ladakh.

The move to restore the broadband internet services came after the Supreme Court, in response to a petition last week, asked the UT to review its orders that are still in place. The apex court in its order had said that the suspension of free movement, Internet and basic freedoms cannot be an arbitrary exercise of power.

However, the administration had restored the broadband services in Jammu in October last year, while in Ladakh, both mobile and broadband services were restored.