Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: The results for Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 or BSEB Matric Result 2020 was declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at noon today. Students who appeared for the exam can check the scores on their mobile phones or laptops by visiting the official website of BSEB – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Scores Out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Passing Marks, Other Details Here

Himanshu Raj of Janta High School, Rohtas, has topped in the Class 10 examination of Bihar Board 2020 with 96.20 per cent. The average pass percentage stands at 80.59%. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Scores Declared Online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Here's How to Check

Here are the Top 10 Toppers’ name and list: Also Read - Bihar News: During Lockdown, Shahi Litchi to be Home Delivered From May 25 in These Districts

1. Himanshu Raj

2. Durgesh Kumar

3. Shubham Kumar

4. Rajveer

5. Juli Kumari

6. Sannu Kumar

7. Munna Kumar

8. Navneet Kumar

9. Ranjit Kumar Gupta

10. Ankit Raj