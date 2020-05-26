Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: The results for Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 or BSEB Matric Result 2020 was on Tuesday declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students who appeared for the exam can check the scores on their mobile phones or laptops by visiting the official website of BSEB – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Scores Declared Online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Here's How to Check

The board exams were conducted in the state between 17th February and 24th February. This time, the Bihar Board will also not conduct any press conference for declaring the BSEB 10th Results, unlike other years. Also Read - Bihar News: During Lockdown, Shahi Litchi to be Home Delivered From May 25 in These Districts

Students have been requested to not venture out to cyber cafes to check their results to prevent transmission of coronavirus. If the official website takes time to load due to heavy internet traffic, students can also check the alternative websites listed below. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board 10th Results 2020 Won't be Announced Today | Know Here When

Here’s how to check your Bihar Board 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Bihar Board result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like your roll number, roll code and registration number; hit Submit

Step 4: Your Bihar 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

Alternatively, you can also check the results on these websites:

> onlinebseb.in

> indiaresults.com

> examresults.net