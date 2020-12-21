The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the BSEB Intermediate Practical Exam 2021 Admit Cards for the upcoming examinations, as per reports. The candidates must note that the hall tickets for Bihar Class 12 Practical Exam 2021 have been released online but can be accessed only by School Principals / Administrators via exam portal seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Also Read - BSEB Inter Date Sheet 2021 Revised: Bihar Board Releases Revised Class 12 / Intermediate Exams, CHECK HERE

Practical Exams for Intermediate students are scheduled to be held in January 2021, as per the BSEB 12th Exam 2021 date sheet released by the Bihar Board. The students can collect their individual hall tickets for BSEB 12th Practical Admit Cards 2021 from their respective schools.

The reports further claim that the admit cards/ hall tickets for the BSEB Practical Exams will be issued to only those students who have appeared for the recently held sent-up exam. Separate admit card for theory examination that is scheduled to be held from February 1 to 13, 2021 will be released later.

ABOUT THE PRACTICAL EXAMS:

The Bihar Intermediate Practical Exam 2021 will commence from 9th January and conclude on 18th January 2021.

Keeping in mind the upcoming exams, the board has allowed school principals and administrators to download the practical exam hall tickets and provide them to the students after being signed and stamped by the school authorities.