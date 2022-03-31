BSEB Matric Result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday announced the class 10th result. As per the reports, a total of 79.88% of students have passed in the BSEB matric examination. The Bihar Board candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Around 16, 11, 099 students have appeared in the examination.Also Read - Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 LIVE: Less Than An Hour Left For BSEB Matric Results, PC to Begin at 3 PM

CLICK HERE TO CHECK THE RESULTS

How to check BSEB Matric result 2022 on hindustantimes.com

Click on the link mentioned above

Enter your roll code and roll number and submit.

The result will be displayed on the next page.

This year, a total of 17 lakh students have registered for the BSEB Matriculation exams. After the results are out, the board will start the registration process for scrutiny of answer sheets, special examination and compartmental examination.