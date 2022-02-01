New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget 2022 with a special mention of the northeastern region. In a major announcement, Sitharaman said a new scheme called the ‘Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for Northeast’ will be launched to promote the growth of the region.Also Read - IPL Mega Auction 2022 Set to be Held on February 12 & 13 in Bengaluru | SEE FULL LIST Of Players Up For Auction

Sitharaman said the Centre will fund infrastructure improvement projects and several social development projects will be introduced in the northeastern region. This is likely to create more job opportunities and help improve the employment sector in the eight northeastern states – Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

“A new scheme, Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for NorthEast, PM-DevINE, will be implemented through the North-Eastern Council. It will fund infrastructure, in the spirit of PM GatiShakti, and social development projects based on felt needs of the North-East. This will

enable livelihood activities for youth and women, filling the gaps in various sectors," Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget.

“It will not be a substitute for existing central or state schemes. While the central ministries may also pose their candidate projects, priority will be given to those posed by the states. An initial allocation of Rs 1,500 crore will be made,” Sitharaman said.

Initial list of projects under PM DevINE:

Establishment of Dedicated Services for the Management of

Paediatric and Adult Haemotolymphoid Cancers in North East

India, Guwahati (Multi-State) – Rs 129 crore

NECTAR Livelihood Improvement Project (Multi-State) – Rs 67 crore

Promoting Scientific Organic Agriculture in North East Indian

(Multi-State) – Rs 45 core

Construction of Aizawl By-pass on Western Side – Rs 500 crore

Gap funding for Passenger Ropeway system for Pelling to

Sanga-Choeling in West Sikkim – Rs 64 crore

Gap funding for Eco-friendly Ropeway (Cable Car) from

Dhapper to Bhaleydhunga in South Sikkim – Rs 58 crore

Pilot Project for Construction of Bamboo Link Road at

different locations in Various Districts in the State of

Mizoram – Rs 100 crore

‘Focus on border villages’

Finance Minister Sitharaman also said that the key focus will be on “border villages with sparse population”. “Limited connectivity and infrastructure often get left out from the development gains. Such villages on the northern border will be covered under the new Vibrant Villages Programme,” Sitharaman said.

The activities will include the construction of village infrastructure, housing, tourist centres, road connectivity, provisioning of decentralised renewable energy, direct to home access for Doordarshan and educational channels, and support for livelihood generation. Additional funding for these activities will be provided. Existing schemes will be converged, Sitharaman said.

Last year, the government said the budgetary allocation for development of the northeastern states had doubled in the last seven years with around Rs 68,000 crore being allotted in the 2021-2022 fiscal.