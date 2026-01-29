Home

Budget 2026: Will senior citizens get Railway ticket concession back? Here’s what we know

If the government reintroduces railway ticket concession for senior citizens in the coming budget, it will be a big boost for lakhs of old-age citizens.

Senior citizen railway ticket concession Budget 2026: As Union Budget 2026 approaches, the hope for senior citizens who depend on affordable train travel to get the railway concession back is also increasing. According to a recent report covered by IndiaTV, the government is actively considering restoring the senior citizen concession on Indian Railways, a benefit that was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the report, discussions are currently underway between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Railways ahead of the Union Budget. If the concession is approved, this move could bring long-awaited relief to elderly passengers who have been paying full fares for nearly six years. Here are all the details you need to know about senior citizen railway ticket concession.

Will the central government restore senior citizen railway concessions?

For a background, readers can note that the senior citizen railway ticket concession was earlier offered men aged 60 and above a 40 percent discount and women aged 58 and above a 50 percent discount across most classes. It was easy to avail by entering age during ticket booking. However, the benefit was suspended in March 2020 due to financial strain during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the recent media report, it has been discussed that the issue of restoring the concession has been discussed in pre-Budget meetings and the government may decide for it. However, no official clarification has been issued by the government regarding the same.

FM Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2026 in Parliament

In another significant development ahead of the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2026 in Parliament, which will set the official tone on how the economy of the country is performing on a strong note despite global uncertainties and US tariffs, a PTI report said.

India’s projected GDP growth

The Economic Survey revealed India’s projected GDP growth estimates for the current fiscal (FY26) as well as the upcoming financial year (FY27). The key pre-budget document summarises the annual economic development of India and charts out short and medium-term prospects of the economy, the report added.

