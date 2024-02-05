Budget Session 2024 LIVE: Dynastic Politics A Major Concern, Says PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Top Recommended Stories

Budget Session 2024 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha

Updated: February 5, 2024 5:34 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

संसद में पीएम मोदी

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. After the presentation of the interim Union Budget on Thursday and a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address on Friday, both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned. In today’s session, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will give a statement about estimated receipts and expenditure of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2024-25.

Live Updates

  • Feb 5, 2024 5:28 PM IST

    Enough of your divisive politics: PM Modi launches scathing attack against opposition

  • Feb 5, 2024 5:27 PM IST

    Opposition parties have nothing new to offer: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

  • Feb 5, 2024 5:25 PM IST

    For many years to come, opposition will be out of power: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

  • Feb 5, 2024 5:23 PM IST

    During reply on the President’s address, PM Modi says, “I appreciate the Opposition’s resolve to remain in the opposition for a long time…The way you sat here (in govt) for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there (in opposition)…The public will certainly give you its blessings…”

  • Feb 5, 2024 5:22 PM IST

    PM Modi Replies on Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha

  • Feb 5, 2024 5:20 PM IST

    Budget Session 2024 LIVE: Opposition Has Lost The Will To Fight, Says PM Modi in Lok Sabha

