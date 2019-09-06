New Delhi: S Sasikanth Senthil, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, resigned from service on Friday, writing in a note that he cannot continue when ‘fundamental building blocks of India’s democracy are being compromised.’

According to reports, while officially he cited ‘personal reasons’ for resignation, the wordings of the note, which he addressed to ‘friends’ makes it likely that his resignation was due to the ongoing Kashmir issue. If true, he will be the second IAS officer, after Kerala’s Kannan Gopinathan, to have resigned over the issue.

In his note, the 40-year-old Karnataka-cadre officer from Tamil Nadu wrote that his decision was not connected to anything in his current profile as the DC of Dakshin Kannada. The officer, who became DC of the district in 2017, further thanked everyone for being extremely kind to him and apologised for quitting the service midway.

He, however, also wrote that it is unethical for him to continue in service at a time when fundamental building blocks of India’s diverse democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner. Noting that coming days will be very difficult for the basic fabric of the nation, he wrote that it would be better for him to be outside IAS to continue working for the betterment of all.

‘It simply can’t be business as usual any more’, the officer wrote.

Last month, Kannan Gopinathan, an IAS officer posted in the union territory of Dadar and Nagar Haveli, resigned from service saying that he ‘wanted his freedom of speech back’. Days later, he confirmed that he resigned as he was upset at not being able to speak on the Kashmir issue, due to service rules.

In an unprecedented move, the Centre, on August 5, announced that it was scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution, thus revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Further, it also bifurcated it into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.