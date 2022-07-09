Gujarat bus accident: A bus carrying over 50 passengers fell into a gorge near Saputara in the Dang district of Gujarat. The Police have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. The accident occurred reportedly due to a tire burst because of which the driver lost the balance of the vehicle and it fell into a gorge. “Several people have been injured in the accident which occurred due to a tyre blast,” said MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi.Also Read - Get BHOG For Your Prasad: Goa's Places Of Worship Advised To Get Food Safety Certificate