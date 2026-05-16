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But Why? Donald Trump, his team left Beijing with nothing Chinese on Air Force One

But Why? Donald Trump, his team left Beijing with nothing Chinese on Air Force One

The White House security team and the Secret Service issued a strict directive that no item of Chinese origin would be allowed on the aircraft.

But Why? Donald Trump, his team left Beijing with nothing Chinese on Air Force One | Image: Emily Goodin S

Beijing: The world was closely watching United States President Donald Trump’s much-awaited China visit and expecting some breakthrough deals between Washington and Beijing. Trump also visited China with hopes of signing crucial agreements on trade and rare earths but succeeded only in bagging deals on soybeans and Boeing. It means the US President left the Asian country empty-handed. Trump and his delegation left China’s capital city on Friday with nothing ‘Made in China’ on their Air Force One aircraft. No official carried even a souvenir from the city. The US delegation, White House officials and even the media were instructed to discard and dispose of every Chinese item or gift into a dustbin kept near the Air Force One before leaving the country.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s big statement on Taiwan-China issue, says ‘last thing we need right now is a war’

Nothing New

For some, this practice may seem very suspicious and unmannerly, but it is a practice which US delegations have been following for decades. However, this time, the process was initiated in full public view. The US delegation and officials were seen tossing out everything including devices, pens, gifts etc. given by the Chinese officials during the two-day visit. The things included burner phones, lapel badges, press invites, and memorabilia.

But What Was The Reason?

Curious to know the reason, well, it was done in order to eliminate any possibility of Chinese spying or surveillance. It is to be noted that China is defamed for its snooping or spying tactics against the United States.

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US Officials Discards Everything With ‘Made In China’ Label

Notably, the direction to US delegation and media persons was direct and clear that no ‘Made in China’ or Chinese origin item was permitted inside the Air Force One aircraft. The White House security and Secret Service implemented the directives.

Also Read: ‘Strait of Hormuz open to all except…’: Iranian FM Araghchi makes big statement amid Donald Trump’s China visit

Who Revealed The Secret Security Process?

Emily Goodin, who is the New York Post’s White House Correspondent, revealed the US security protocol.

“American staff took everything Chinese officials handed out – credentials, burner phones from White House staff, pins for delegation – collected them before we got on AF1 and threw them in a bin at the bottom of the stairs. Nothing from China allowed on the plane,” Goodin tweeted.

American staff took everything Chinese officials handed out – credentials, burner phones from WH staff, pins for delegation – collected them before we got on AF1 and threw them in a bin at bottom at stairs.

Nothing from China allowed on the plane. We’re taking off shortly for… — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) May 15, 2026

Notably, spying and cybersecurity concerns have been at the heart of longstanding tensions between the US and China.

Trump Admitted US And China Spy On Each Other Amid Cyberattack Concerns

It is worth noting that, before leaving Washington, Trump admitted that both countries spy on one another.

On being asked if confronted Xi Jinping about cyberattacks against US infrastructure, Trump said “It’s one of those things because we spy like hell on them too.”

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