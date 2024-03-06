Home

Calcutta HC Issues Contempt Notices To Mamata Government, Directs To Hand Over Shahjahan Sheikh To CBI By 4 PM

Contempt notices were also issued to the Mamata government. The court asked the government to file an affidavit in two weeks as to why they shall not be liable for contempt.

ममता बनर्जी

New Delhi: In a stern message, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday asked the West Bengal government to immediately hand over Shahjahan Sheikh to the CBI by 4 pm today. Shiekh is the prime accused in the Sandeshkhali case. Contempt notices were also issued to the Mamata government. The court asked the government to file an affidavit in two weeks as to why they shall not be liable for contempt.

