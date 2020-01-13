Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Canada Under-19 vs West Indies Under-19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Warm-up Match 8 CAN-U19 vs WI-U19 at Braam Fisherville in Johannesburg 1:30 PM IST January 13: West Indies Under-19 team will look for a winning start to their World Cup Unser-19 campaign with a series of warm-up games. West Indies are not the strongest side in the competition losing most of their matches during the youth series that they hosted last month. Canada too are one of the unfancied teams in the competition but have it in them to create an upset or two and they can start that with a win over West Indies in their first warm-up game. This match is also under threat from thunderstorms and torrential rains.

Toss

1:00 PM IST

Match Start time

1:30 PM IST

Captaincy Choices

Matthew Forde, Nyeem Young, Ashtan Deosammy, Kimani Melius, Raqib Shamsudeen, Leonardo Julian

Must-Have Players in the Dream11 Team

Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde, Ashtan Deosammy, Raqib Shamsudeen

CAN-U19 vs WI-U19 Dream11 Team

Leonardo Julian, Kimani Melius, Ashtan Deosammy, Randhir Sandhu, Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde (CAPTAIN), Muhammad Kamal, Raqib Shamsudeen (VICE CAPTAIN), Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales

CAN-U19 vs WI-U19 Probable XI

CAN-U19 vs WI-U19 Squads

Canada Under-19s: Ashtan Deosammy (C), Akhil Kumar, Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Ayush Verma, Benjamin Caliitz, Eshan Sensarma, Gurjot Gosal, Matthew Nandu, Muhammad Kamal, Nicholas Manohar, Randhir Sandhu, Mihir Patel, Raqib Shamsudeen, Rishiv Joshi, Udaybir Walia.

West Indies Under-19s: Kimani Melius (C), Kevlon Anderson, Daniel Beckford, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Nyeem Young, Antonio Morris, Ashmead Nedd, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julian, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Kirk McKenzie, Ramon Simmonds, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales.

