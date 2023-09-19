Home

News

Canada Updates Travel Rules For Canadians Travelling To India, Asks to ‘Exercise Caution’

Canada Updates Travel Rules For Canadians Travelling To India, Asks to ‘Exercise Caution’

Earlier today, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian govt was involved in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

New Delhi: Canada has updated its travel advisory on Tuesday urging its citizens to exercise ‘high degree of caution’ while travelling to India amid the escalating tensions. “Avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir due to unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest and kidnapping. This advisory excludes travelling to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh,” Canada said.

Trending Now

Earlier today, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian govt was involved in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India swiftly rejected the allegations, describing them as “motivated” and “absurd.”

You may like to read

“Avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest and kidnapping. This advisory excludes travelling to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh,” says Canada in its… pic.twitter.com/AxV7aZ18q3 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES