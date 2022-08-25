New Delhi: As large number of Indians are facing long waiting times for Canadian visas, the High Commission of India (HCI) in Ottawa has urged Canadian authorities to speed up the processing of visa applications. The development comes a week after the Canadian High Commission in India assured that it is working to reduce the long waiting time for visas. “We have been processing applications throughout the year, including study permits for the September 2022 intake,” the High Commission had stated.Also Read - Canada Approves 1st COVID Booster For Kids Aged 5-11. Check Details Here

While presenting a case for Indian students, the High Commission underlined that the students have already deposited tuition fees. Canada has put “in place contingency plans, to support those incoming students who do not receive their study permit in time”, reported Times Now. Also Read - Express Entry: Canada Invites 55,900 Immigration Candidates. Check New Selection Rules For Permanent Residency

It has also been reported that those who are unable to each Canada will be given a remote option. Issuing an advisory, the HCI in Ottawa asked students to contact the university/institutions to find out which courses have a remote option, and to discuss their options in case some do not. Also Read - After US, Canada Visa Appointments For Indian Students Delayed As High Commission Issues Update. Deets Here

Currently, more than 230,000 students from India enrolled in post-secondary institutions in Canada, are making a positive contribution to the Canadian economy including through an estimated USD 4 billion in tuition fees.

Earlier last week, the Canadian High Commission, in a series of tweets had said thousands of Indian students were receiving their visas every week and that it would continue to make every effort to reduce the wait time.

“We understand your frustration and disappointment and want to assure you that we are working to improve the situation. In fact, we have been processing applications throughout the year, including study permits for the September 2022 intake,” it said.

“Many thousands of students in India are receiving their visas each week. We will continue to make every effort to reduce wait times against an unprecedented volume of applications received,” the mission said.

It said the current processing time for study permit applications globally is 12 weeks. “While processing times in India have been higher in 2022, we are making every effort to reduce wait times in our services globally,” the High Commission said.

“We urge students who are still waiting the outcome of their visa applications at this stage to contact their Designated Learning Institution in Canada to discuss options should they be unable to arrive in time for the start of classes,” it added.