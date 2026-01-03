  • Home
live

Hours after airstrikes on Venezuela, US President Donald Trump confirmed that President Nicolas Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country.

January 3, 2026 7:53 PM IST
By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai
Caracas Explosion Highlights: Loud explosions jolted Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, on Saturday at around 2:00 a.m. (local time), an AFP journalist reported. The explosions came after United States President Donald Trump warned of possible ground attacks against the South American country. The White House has already deployed a naval task force to the Caribbean.

Check all the Highlights here.

Live Updates

  • Jan 3, 2026 7:53 PM IST

    Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez is in Russia, sources confirmed.

  • Jan 3, 2026 7:02 PM IST

    UK not involved in Venezuela attack, says British PM Keir Starmer.

  • Jan 3, 2026 5:03 PM IST

    Venezuela seeks Maduro’s proof of life.

  • Jan 3, 2026 4:24 PM IST

  • Jan 3, 2026 4:15 PM IST

    Al Jazeera’s report: Shihab Rittansi from Washington DC reports, “granular details came from the CBS report a few hours ago that said Trump had given the US military the green light days ago – and that the US was ready on Christmas day – but that air strikes on Nigeria took precedence”

  • Jan 3, 2026 3:57 PM IST

    US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Saturday state that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will “finally face justice for his crimes.”

  • Jan 3, 2026 3:56 PM IST

    Venezuelan govt unaware of Maduro’s whereabouts..

  • Jan 3, 2026 3:29 PM IST

    “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted on TruthSocial

  • Jan 3, 2026 3:02 PM IST

    Big Update: Donald Trump confirmed that Venezuela President Maduro
    ‘captured’ after US air strikes

  • Jan 3, 2026 2:56 PM IST

    Cuba condemns US strong military action against Venezuela

