Venezuela Highlights: US says captured Maduro to face terror, drug charges

Hours after airstrikes on Venezuela, US President Donald Trump confirmed that President Nicolas Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country.

Caracas Explosion LIVE: Massive explosions rock Venezuela’s capital after Donald Trump’s strike warning, country blames US 'military aggression'.

Caracas Explosion Highlights: Loud explosions jolted Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, on Saturday at around 2:00 a.m. (local time), an AFP journalist reported. The explosions came after United States President Donald Trump warned of possible ground attacks against the South American country. The White House has already deployed a naval task force to the Caribbean.

