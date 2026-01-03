By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Venezuela Highlights: US says captured Maduro to face terror, drug charges
Hours after airstrikes on Venezuela, US President Donald Trump confirmed that President Nicolas Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country.
Caracas Explosion Highlights: Loud explosions jolted Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, on Saturday at around 2:00 a.m. (local time), an AFP journalist reported. The explosions came after United States President Donald Trump warned of possible ground attacks against the South American country. The White House has already deployed a naval task force to the Caribbean.