'Cash Came From Family-Owned Liquor Business, Nothing To Do With Congress', Jharkhand MP Dhiraj Sahu Claims Amid Rs 351 Cr IT Raid

‘Cash Came From Family-Owned Liquor Business, Nothing To Do With Congress’, Jharkhand MP Dhiraj Sahu Claims Amid Rs 351 Cr IT Raid

Dhiraj Sahu claimed that the cash recovered by the I-T department came from liquor sales from the liquor firms owned by him and his family.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu Friday broke his silence on the massive Rs 351 crore cash recovered during Income Tax raids on his premises, claiming that money came from his family owned-liquor business and has nothing to do with the Congress or any other political party.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dhiraj Kumar Sahu claimed that the cash recovered by the I-T department came from liquor sales from the liquor firms owned by him and his family.

“In the last 30-35 years of my political career, this is the first time that this kind of incident has taken place, due to which I am hurt. What is happening today makes me sad. I can admit that the money that has been recovered belongs to my firm. The cash that has been recovered is related to my liquor firms; it is the proceeds from the sale of liquor,” the Jharkhand MP said, according to ANI.

“My elder brother has been in politics and we have done a lot of development work. My father used to help the poor and we have opened many colleges and schools. I have a liquor business, which is run by my family and relatives,” he said, adding that the family has been in the liquor business for over 100 years.

Sahu maintained that transactions in the liquor business are mostly done in cash which explains the massive amount recovered at his premises.

“You may also know that transactions in liquor business are done in cash only. My firm has been in business for over 100 years. The money that has been seized belongs to him,” he added.

‘Nothing to do with Congress’

Sahu further asserted that the money that had been recovered from his premises had nothing to do with Congress or any other political party.

“This money has nothing to do with Congress or any other political party as is being said…The money is not all mine, it belongs to my family and other related firms…I-T has raided now, I will give account for everything,” he added.

Black money or not?

When asked about the BJP’s allegation of the cash being black money, Sahu said that let the Income Tax Department decide whether it is ‘Kaala Dhan’ or ‘Safed Dhan’.

“I have already said that the money is from the business firms of my family…Let the side of the Income Tax Department come whether it is ‘Kaala Dhan’ or ‘Safed Dhan’. I am not in the business line. The members of my family will answer this,” he said.

“I don’t know how people are viewing this but I can confidently say that this money has nothing to do with Congress or any other political party,” he added.

Income tax officials last week concluded an IT raid at Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu’s premises in Odisha’s Balangir. The Income Tax Department has, so far, netted Rs 351 crore in cash during its searches at Boudh Distillery Private Limited, a company based in Odisha. The company is allegedly linked to Dhiraj Sahu.

The Congress, meanwhile, has distanced itself from the mega cash haul from the MP’s home claiming that only Sahu can explain money recovered from the premises linked to him.

(With inputs from ANI)

