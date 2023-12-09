Top Recommended Stories

‘Expulsion Of A Parliamentarian For Corruption Gives Me Pain’: Nishikant Dubey On Mahua Moitra’s Expulsion from Lok Sabha

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey reacted on TMC leader Mahua Moitra’s expulsion from Lok Sabha and stated that removal of a parliamentarian for corruption and on the issue of national security gives him pain.

Updated: December 9, 2023 3:02 PM IST

By Joy Pillai

New Delhi: Mahua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress was expelled on Friday after a heated discussion on the report of the ethics committee in the ‘cash for query’ that was tabled in the Lower House. The ethics committee found her guilty of accepting gifts and unlawful favours from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to advance his interests. Reacting on the expulsion of the TMC leader, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday stated that the expulsion of a parliamentarian for corruption and on the issue of national security gives him pain. “it was not a happy day, but a sad day,” he said.

